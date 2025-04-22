State attorney’s office receives report on deadly officer-involved shooting in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The police chief of Titusville is discussing the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a man’s death in February.

Officers said 25-year-old Trimarea Charles was armed with a gun when they opened fire in February.

Now, the police chief announced that the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is complete.

The state attorney’s office will now conduct a legal review to determine if any crimes were committed.

The Titusville Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation to identify any violations of department policies.

At that point, the family will be invited to view a video of the incident.

