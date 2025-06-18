State high court says Orlando killer’s execution can proceed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court will not stop the execution of a man who killed a woman in downtown Orlando in 1994.

Thomas Gudinas was convicted of killing 27-year-old Michelle McGrath after she left a bar with him around closing time in May of that year. Prosecutors say Gudinas attacked her in a nearby parking lot while she was walking to her car.

Gudinas’ attorneys argued that he has a mental illness that should be evaluated.

State prosecutors argued his illness has already been addressed, and the execution was deemed lawful.

Florida high court justices sided with the state Tuesday.

The execution is set to proceed next Tuesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group