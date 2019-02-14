State seeks death penalty against man accused of killing family over $200,000, Bulgarian call girl

CHULUOTA, Fla. - A 29-year-old man accused of killing his parents and brother over a dispute involving money given to an online call girl will face the death penalty in court, state prosecutors announced Thursday.
Grant Amato was arrested last month and charged with premeditated murder after the triple homicide that took the lives of Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 61, and Cody Amato, 31, at their family home.
The deaths occurred on Jan. 25 inside the home on Sultan Circle in Seminole County.
Grant Amato has been in jail since Jan 28. A judge ordered him held without bond on premeditated murder charges.
An arrest warrant alleges Grant Amato killed his parents and brother last week after getting into a fight with his family over an online relationship with a Bulgarian call girl. Investigators sais Grant Amato gave more than $200,000 of his family's money to the woman.
The warrant said Grant Amato's family tried to get help for the 29-year-old. He had been in a Fort Lauderdale rehab facility on a voluntary basis for internet and sex addiction in December and early January. When Grant Amato returned home, his family asked him not to contact the woman, the warrant said.
According to the arrest warrant, Grant Amato told investigators his family had been blaming him for months for "ruining their lives," stealing from them and disobeying their rules, so he "might as well be blamed for this, too."
