Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing man in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are looking for help to find a missing man in the Winter Haven area.
The sheriff’s office issued a statewide Silver Alert for 74-year-old Lindburgh Lewis.
Deputies say Lewis was seen near Inman Drive and Lake Alfred Road around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Lewis was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.
He was driving a blue 2005 Dodge Ram pickup with Florida tag: EGEV05.
Anyone who has seen Lewis call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.
