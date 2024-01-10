Youth church leader arrested after sex crime against girl in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said a Wyoming youth church leader was arrested after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in Polk County.

Deputies said Richard Shaw, 69, was arrested by the Riverton Police Department and a first-degree felony charge of lewd molestation.

According to a report, Shaw visited a Lakeland in December and inappropriately touched the girl, who is under 12 years old, underneath and over the top of her clothing.

See: More than 300 neglected animals removed from Central Florida home, sheriff says

Deputies said the girl’s mother found out about the alleged incident and called Shaw who admitted to touching the child.

Officials said Shaw is a worship leader at “Under Command Ministries” in Freemont County, Wyoming, and works in the youth ministry area as well.

Read: DeLand man sentenced to 100+ years in prison for child sex abuse, pornography charges

Police in Freemont County said they are also investigating Shaw to see if he has victimized any children there.

“We are working with Wyoming law enforcement to determine if this suspect victimized any other children there - we sincerely hope not,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “This man should never be allowed to have access to children again.”

Read: Unsealing of documents related to decades of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls concludes

Deputies said they interviewed Shaw who told them he has an addiction to pornography, and that when he touched the Lakeland victim he “gave in to temptation.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group