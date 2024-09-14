Local

Steamy afternoon forecasted with high heat index and potential rain

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

weather 09/14

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a foggy start for many, it’s going to be a hot and steamy afternoon. 

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Daytime highs for most will hit the upper 80s, but heat index values will hit 102-107° this afternoon.  

Our skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the day.  

Read: Laurie Shaver, convicted of killing, burying husband, could spend life behind bars

weather 09/14

There is a  50% chance that rain will favor our beaches this afternoon.  

Looking forward to an even drier day tomorrow with only a 30% chance of rain.

The national Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that is in place until 10 a.m.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

weather 09/14

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read