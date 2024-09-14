Steamy afternoon forecasted with high heat index and potential rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a foggy start for many, it’s going to be a hot and steamy afternoon.
Daytime highs for most will hit the upper 80s, but heat index values will hit 102-107° this afternoon.
Our skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the day.
There is a 50% chance that rain will favor our beaches this afternoon.
Looking forward to an even drier day tomorrow with only a 30% chance of rain.
The national Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that is in place until 10 a.m.
Sep 14, 7:50 AM | Dense Fog Advisory now in effect across portions of east central Florida this morning. Use caution while driving this morning, and slow down if encountering dense fog. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Gjoq3wlLip— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 14, 2024
