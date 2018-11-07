Stepson of Sumter County man found dismembered in back yard arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The stepson of a man who whose dismembered remains were discovered in July has been arrested in connection with the man’s killing, Flagler County deputies said.
Deputies said the remains were identified as those of Claudio Carvajal-Hernandez on Tuesday. A medical examiner ruled the cause of death as homicide by unknown means.
His remains were discovered by a cadaver dog in the backyard of a Sumter County home where he was last seen, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Carvajal-Hernandez was last seen by his stepson on June 21 around 4 a.m. at 612 Belt Avenue in Bushnell, where Carvajal-Hernandez lived, officials said. His family reported him missing June 23.
Once the remains were identified, an arrest warrant was issued for Benito Farrar on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body.
Farrar is being held in jail on no bond.
No other information was released about what led to the arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
