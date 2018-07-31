0 Still no answers on future of I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is avoiding questions about the future of an Interstate 4 bridge that passes over Colonial Drive in downtown Orlando.

A three-month regrouping period the agency announced after cracks showed up in a support holding up part of the bridge is nearing an end.

There is still no decision on how to fix it when the bridge will open.

The unexpected closure happened nearly four months ago. At that point, traffic was supposed to be

running over the bridge, but it’s still being diverted onto surface streets.

F-DOT originally said it was planning to design a permanent version of the extra support workers installed after Channel 9 first reported those cracks.

At that point, the state had already known there were issues with the pillar for about three months.

About a month after the emergency shutdown on Colonial Drive, F-DOT told Channel 9 it was still working on finding a solution, and it would need two to three months to do that.

Last week, a spokesperson for the I-4 Ultimate Project said more options were on the table.

Those range from patching the cracks and being done with it since the agency has always claimed the bridge support is safe the way it is, all the way up to building an entirely new support.

F-DOT has declined to make someone available for an interview with Channel 9 about the status of the fixes and has refused to answer specific questions about what other options might be under consideration.

