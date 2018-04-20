0 FDOT: There was concern for weeks about I-4 bridge over Colonial

Florida Department of Transportation officials told Channel 9 there was concern for weeks about a new Interstate 4 bridge over Colonial Drive.

The department has started to answer the questions Channel 9 initially asked when the cracks were first spotted 10 days ago.

F-DOT admitted that it was aware of issues with the bridge.

F-DOT performed in-depth inspections Friday and determined the pier can support the weight of the bridge itself, but the question F-DOT has not addressed is whether that bridge can support the weight of traffic as well.

A network of wires that Channel 9 first asked the department about two days ago, is still sticking out of the support for a new I-4 Ultimate bridge along Colonial Drive

In an email Thursday, F-DOT said the wires have the ability to continuously monitor and provide daily readings on the structure, even though the agency has noted that two engineering reports called the bridge pier at Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue safe.

This week, F-DOT said it decided to build extra support after cracks showed up in the concrete.

According to a spokesperson, the new, temporary tower offers an added layer of safety until designers and engineers find a permanent solution.

It's a situation FDOT officials knew about and has been monitoring for several weeks.

They also said the structure itself has a different look than a regular pier, because it's designed to work well in a tight setting.

The span was originally scheduled to open to traffic Feb. 22, but F-DOT did not grant permission for it to open.

Six days past the original target date, Channel 9 aired video that offered a firsthand perspective of what driving on the ramp will look like.

At this point, it’s still unknown when the public will be able to use it.

F-DOT has not given a timeline for opening the bridge, or a timeline for a solution to the concerns with the support.

