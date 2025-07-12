Flagler County man charged with cyber crimes against a Florida company, FDLE reports

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested a Flagler County man for cyber offenses against The Spice and Tea Exchange Company in St. Augustine.

Richard Clayton Wozniak, 41, a former IT employee, faces four felony charges related to offenses against computer users and one charge for unlawful use of a two-way communications device. The investigation started in January following a cyber-attack reported by the company, which resulted in the deletion and modification of company data.

The investigation showed Wozniak accessed the company’s network shortly after his termination. He disabled the firewall, causing operational disruptions and security risks. Wozniak was arrested on July 9 with help from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and was detained at the Flagler County Jail.

Officials state that the Office of the Statewide Prosecution in Jacksonville handles the case prosecution and also note that the arrest underscores the risks companies face from insider threats, especially from former employees with access to critical systems.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group