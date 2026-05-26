Lawmakers propose $750k for Central Florida Zoo amid ‘Sloth World’ crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers appear to have given the Central Florida Zoo a boost as it continues intensive care for nine remaining sloths rescued from the never-opened “Sloth World” attraction.

The latest budget proposal from the Florida Senate includes $750,000 for the zoo, which now estimates will spend $200,000 caring for the sloths over a 90-day period.

The zoo had made the appropriations request in November, before the crisis began. It will face accreditation in March and said the money will help it complete capital projects that will help it maintain its accreditation.

Without accreditation, the zoo risks losing some of its most popular and iconic animals like giraffes and rhinoceroses.

“We’ve been doing things in bits and pieces over time, but we’re at a place where we really need to get some of these projects finished,” CEO Richard Glover said.

Glover said the 50-year-old facility was built before ADA compliance became required. The zoo is in the middle of upgrading its boardwalks to provide more grip during rainstorms, adding ramps and replacing rot in its enclosures.

The budget request also included money for upgraded bathrooms, signage and a staff shower.

Lawmakers originally agreed to send $500,000 to the zoo in their original round of negotiations, a large sum but one that wouldn’t cover as many projects – or the sloth care.

Glover said t-shirt sales and other fundraising ventures connected to the sloths have raised about $100,000.

The money could still be vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not been shy about using his power to make deep cuts to lawmakers’ projects each year.

The zoo’s request was filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Seminole), an ally of the governor who said the sloths likely helped him get the request through.

Glover said he hoped the funding would stand.

“We realized they don’t have to give us anything, so we appreciate them choosing to believe that this is worth something for the state,” he said.

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