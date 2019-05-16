Stop for school buses: Orange County deputies upping traffic enforcement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are upping traffic enforcement on Thursday to make sure drivers are following the law around school buses.
Deputies will be stationed at spots across the county making sure drivers are stopping when they’re supposed to.
Three months ago, deputies handed out 47 tickets during a similar initiative.
Each ticket sets drivers back $269.
This time, deputies will be back at it in full force watching the roads along Goldenrod Road between State Road 408 and Colonial Drive.
