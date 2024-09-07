Storm activity increases flooding risk for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stubborn front will continue to keep Central Florida rain chances elevated today.

Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain likely near the coastline.

There is a chance for heavy flooding in local areas in Central Florida.

Meanwhile it will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat index values will reach 100-105°.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

