0 Storm evacuees worry as FEMA housing assistance expires

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Puerto Rico evacuee and single grandmother Maria Baez is the full-time caregiver for her 5-year-old grandson who was born with brain damage.

She has no idea where they’ll live when her FEMA housing assistance runs out this week.

“I need a solution to help me take care of him but also find a place where I can live with my son,” said Baez through an interpreter.

Baez is one of many Puerto Rican arrivals who joined two Kissimmee focus groups to share their stories—and their desperate need for housing.

Led by University of Miami researchers, the study wants to identify challenges faced by storm victims new to South and Central Florida.

All who attended are well-aware that this could be one of the last chances to gather together.

“Friday, if they don't get renewed, they're homeless on the streets. I don't mean to say that flippantly but that is a reality that we're not looking forward to,” said Father Jose Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is part of an outreach through Saint John’s Episcopal church where a food pantry and other services are offered as part of relief efforts.

“Right now we’re kicking the can down the road,” he said.

In the meantime, it’s unfinished community center—still undergoing renovations—does what it can, relying on outside help and determined hope.

“We don't have enough money to help everybody but if we can help one family or get another family in a better situation than they were, that's what we try to do,” said Rodriguez.

