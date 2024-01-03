Storms bring up & down temp changes this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cold weather continues.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said that one after another, a series of upper-level systems have rain and storms will be back in our forecast.

This will bring up-and-down temperature changes as well.

The storm systems will move quickly through the southern U.S. this week, with our first bringing showers Wednesday night.

Two stronger systems will be monitored for storms on Saturday and again early next week.

