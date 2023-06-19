Strangers rush to help rescue 4 after houseboat capsizes off Florida’s coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The lives of four people in the Florida Panhandle were saved by heroic strangers.

Several people jumped into the rough storm waters once they saw a houseboat that capsized off the coast of Panama City.

One man was able to break the window out of the houseboat to get the people out and then others rushed them to safety.

“It restores your faith in humanity, makes you really reflect on the things that are important in life,” said rescuer Travis Brady. “I’m going to try and not to get emotional, but it was just an intense moment.”

Some of these heroes said they felt they were just lucky to be in the right place at the right time.

