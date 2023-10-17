Stretch of Florida’s Turnpike closed in Lake County following deadly crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly vehicle crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes around mile marker 286, near Howey-In-The-Hills.

Troopers arrived around 4 a.m. to the crash site, which involves at least one fatality, according to Florida Highway Patrol’s website.

Northbound lanes are closed between exits 285 and 289 on the Turnpike.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at US-27 near Groveland.

Drone 9 is above the crash to monitor troopers’ activity and Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo is keeping tabs on possible delays, alternate routes, and more.

