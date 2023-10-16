ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and the Downtown Orlando Sports and Entertainment District announced JMA Ventures, LLC and Machete Group, Inc. as the development team for the sports and entertainment district set to be built next to the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

“JMA Ventures and Machete Group are simply the best of the best. We are thrilled to have them take the reins and guide the sports and entertainment district into something Orlando will be proud to have in the heart of downtown,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The project is projected to include a 260-room full-service hotel with 16,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 270 residential units, 200,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Along with all the living and working facilities the project is also expected to include 125,000 square feet of retail, a 3,500-capacity live event venue, an urban town square, and more than 1,100 parking spaces.

Read: $13.2M project aims to improve pedestrian safety near UCF

“Central Florida is a fantastic market for this type of mixed-use development, and this project will further energize downtown Orlando. We look forward to working with the Orlando community to bring the sports and entertainment district to life,” said JMA Ventures CEO Todd Chapman.

MA Ventures developed Downtown Commons, a 1,000,000-square-foot mixed-use development adjacent to Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Read: Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton making ‘remarkable progress,’ daughters say

The Machete Group helped in the development of the Amway Center.

Read: These are the newest restaurants coming to Orlando

The project is expected to break ground by the end of 2024.

Development team announced for upcoming sports & entertainment district next to Amway Center

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group