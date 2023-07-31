Strong storms possible during hot and humid Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot and humid Monday.

The high temperature will reach around 93 degrees in the afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature; will be around 115 degrees when you factor in both heat and humidity.

Some storms will develop later in the day and some areas could see strong to severe storms.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms Monday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring two areas that may show tropical development.

If one of the two storms gets a name, it will be Emily.

Thankfully, neither of the storms are forecast to be a threat to the United States.

