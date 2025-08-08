Strong tropical system poised to move west in Central Atlantic next weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — In addition to a weekend of passing downpours, the tropics are quiet for Florida into early next week.

All eyes will be on the end of next week and into next weekend, however, as global forecast models are in agreement that we’ll be tracking a stronger system moving west through the central Atlantic.

This is normally where we see this kind of formation in mid-August.

The strength and position of the steering Bermuda High will play a big role in the future path. We’re hoping the system can recurve sooner rather than later.

