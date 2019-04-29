Stuck panther coaxed back into wildlife refuge, FWC video shows

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - An endangered panther found itself on the wrong side of a highway fence outside the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in Collier County.
As the panther growled and hissed, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist, an FWC officer and a helpful motorist worked to slowly encourage the wild cat to safety.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials posted video last week that shows the trio slowly using a truck to guide the female panther to an open gate, where she ran inside.
FWC representative Carli Segelson said it's uncommon for panthers to get stuck on the other side. The roughly 50-mile fence is designed to separate panthers from traffic and guide them to wildlife crossings beneath the highway. However, the fence sustained damage after Hurricane Irma and it is undergoing repairs.
Segelson said officials later found an opening in the fence that the panther might have sneaked through.
FWC asks that anyone who encounters an injured or dead panther to please call its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone. Text or email Tip@MyFWC.com.
