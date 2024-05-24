Local

Student causes scare after bringing toy grenade to elementary school in Titusville, officials say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Brevard County officials said an elementary school student brought a toy grenade to school Friday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at an elementary school in Titusville.

Officials said the school was placed on a brief “shelter in place” status as the situation was assessed.

No other details were released.

