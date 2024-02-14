Student hospitalized after ‘altercation’ at Cypress Creek High School in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating an “altercation” between two students at Cypress Creek High School Wednesday morning that sent one of them to the hospital.

According to an Orange County Public Schools spokesperson, one of the students received a cut on their forehead that may have been caused by a “vape device.”

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the injured student to Nemours Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries described as “non-life-threatening.”

The school was placed on a “hold” as a result of the incident, requiring students to remain in their classrooms while instruction continued.

In a message to Cypress Creek High School families, Principal Marisol Mendez emphasized that student and staff safety was a top priority.

“The appropriate discipline will be handed out according to the code of conduct for those students who engage in destructive behavior, which can include suspension, expulsion, and even arrest,” Mendez said in the message.

She went on to add that students who record or post videos of such behavior could also face disciplinary action, and encouraged parents to discuss it with their children.

