0 Subcontractor hit, killed by piece of steel while working on I-4 Ultimate Project

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 59-year-old subcontractor was killed after being hit by a piece of steel while working on the I-4 Ultimate Project Monday, SGL Constructors spokesman Russ Handler said.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Cranes Roost in Altamonte Springs parallel to eastbound Interstate 4, Handler said.

Officials said another worker was trying to move some material with an excavator when a piece of steel fell from a vibratory hammer and onto Curtis

Popkey.

Central Florida Underground is one of the companies working as a subcontractor on the I-4 Ultimate project.

Photos: I-4 Ultimate construction accident

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” he said. “Our focus now is to ensure that we support individuals and families affected by this tragic event.”

The owner of Central Florida Underground said Popkey was a great worker, and everyone, including his coworker who was operating the machinery, was trying to come to grips with what happened.

The company's owner said the excavator operator has worked for him for two years.

The fatal accident caused work to stop on the 21-mile construction route

while emergency personnel and investigators responded to the scene.

Employees returned to work on Tuesday, Handler said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspector was at the site investigating.

Popkey's boss said only Popkey and the operator were in the area when the accident happened.

Channel 9 learned that this is the second construction worker killed since the project began two years ago.

The investigation is ongoing.

More stories on WFTV.com:

Investigation underway into 2nd I-4 construction worker killed since project began about 2 years ago #WFTV pic.twitter.com/J8gVUzhJut — Deneige Broom (@DBroomWFTV) December 20, 2016

Photos from the scene below:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.