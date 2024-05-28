Summer safety: ‘100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers’ begins, AAA says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, a time when teens finish the school year and look forward to summer fun.

But AAA said it also marks a period known as the “100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers,” a time when there is an increase in the number of deadly crashes involving young drivers.

The auto club wants to drive home this fact: Nearly half of teen driver-related deaths happen during this time period, which runs through Labor Day.

That’s according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

In fact, in 2022 alone, 707 people died nationwide in crashes during the 100-day period.

In 2003, here in Florida, transportation officials said nearly 20,000 crashes involving teenagers happened during the 100 Deadliest Days and resulted in 83 deaths.

AAA said distracted driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt are the major causes of deadly crashes.

Safety experts said parents should remind their teen drivers not to drive aggressively, to avoid distractions, and to put the cell phone down.

READ: Woman accused of leaving dog in hot car while visiting Florida beach

“The single most important thing parents can do to help their teens become safe drivers is to be involved in their ‘learning to drive’ process,” said Rachel Wilson, AAA’s Director of Driver Education Programs.

“Spend time coaching your teen while they’re behind the wheel and have a serious discussion about safety.”

Wilson said it’s also okay to seek outside, expert guidance for young drivers.

“While parents can be great teachers, it also helps to seek out professional training courses, like those provided by AAA.”

To find more information about those programs, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group