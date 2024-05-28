WATCH: SpaceX set launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral at 7:30 a.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday morning.

The company had planned for a Monday liftoff, but after a couple of delays, ultimately decided to stand down on the launch.

SpaceX did not say what led to the decision to push it back a day.

Tuesday’s launch will send 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

READ: Boeing Starliner Now Targeting a June 1st Launch Attempt

The deployed satellites will continue to broaden Starlink’s high-speed internet network across the globe.

This morning’s rocket launch is set for 7:30 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When it happens, you can watch it live right here and also on Channel 9 and TV 27.

Standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch attempt, now targeting Tuesday, May 28 for liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCilmc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group