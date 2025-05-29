Summer at SeaWorld Orlando with drone shows and new attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is making a splash this summer as the park kicks off its Summer Spectacular celebration.

Starting in June, SeaWorld will light up the night sky with a drone show and its Ignite fireworks show.

The theme park said the drone show is set to the track “Feeling Electric. “It will feature hundreds of synchronized drones painting glowing sea creatures, crashing waves, and bursts of color high above SeaWorld’s central lake.

As the drone lights transition into glowing “fireflies,” the spectacle transitions into the Ignite fireworks finale.

The theme park also offers many other summer activities:

Expedition Odyssey is now open to guests. The ride offers a “first-of-its-kind” flying theater experience over the Arctic, with real-world footage and close-up encounters with real Arctic animals.

Hydro Surge, a cirque-style show at Nautilus Theater, offers acrobatics, industrial dance, and live drumming.

The Shamu & Crew Parade returns, bringing colorful floats, performances, and beloved characters to the streets of SeaWorld.

Bands, Brew & BBQ runs weekends from July 5 through August 24, pairing live music with barbecue and craft brews across the park.

Rescue Tails returns to Seaport Theater with live animals and inspiring true stories highlighting SeaWorld’s ongoing commitment to animal rescue and rehabilitation.

Baby Shark’s Big Celebration runs June 30 through September 2. It features a new mini live show, themed treats, and meet-and-greets with Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

