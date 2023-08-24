Sumter County man wins $1M playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man from The Villages won a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Michael Nelson, Sr. chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The 66-year-old purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 770 Kristine Way in The Villages.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The new, $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games made up 77% of ticket sales in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Since its inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

