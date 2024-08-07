Sumter County Sheriff’s Office impacted by ransomware attack

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says some access to its records will be limited while they investigate a ransomware attack.

The agency says it was able to quickly catch the attacker before it could cause any major impacts.

The agency is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Digital Services and other IT professionals to examine the nature of the attack.

Read: OneBlood: Operations improving after systems hack

This ransomware attack follows recent attacks against the nonprofit blood donation center OneBlood and the Florida Department of Health.

