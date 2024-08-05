OneBlood: Operations improving after systems hack; Hurricane Debby prompts new concern

ORLANDO, Fla. — Less than a week after reporting an attack by hackers, OneBlood said it is making progress in getting back to normal operations.

OneBlood officials announced Monday that important software systems were beginning to come back online.

Ransomware crippled the not-for-profit and disrupted operations to more than 250 hospitals throughout the southeast.

“Our critical software systems have cleared reverification and are operating in a reduced capacity,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications.

The blood center said it was working to return to automated production, but said employees would continue to label blood products manually for now.

“Manual processes take longer to perform. We felt the impact of this the most when it came to labeling blood for release to hospitals,” Forbes said.

“Despite the challenges, we have remained operational throughout the ransomware event.”

Forbes added that public support has been “tremendous” during a turbulent time.

Hurricane Debbie posed another concern for OneBlood as it approached Florida early Monday.

Officials said there was an urgent need for platelet donations and asked the public to help as soon as possible.

Meantime, the investigation into the hack remains active and it is unclear if any personal information from donors was leaked.

