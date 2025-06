SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter School District is getting a jump start on staffing for the upcoming school year.

The district is looking for paraprofessionals for first-third grades.

The job requires 60 credit hours of college coursework and passing a paraprofessional assessment test.

You may apply at sumterschools.net.

