Sunny and breezy weekend ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have nice weather this weekend.

Our area will have cool mornings followed by sunny and breezy afternoons.

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s, and highs will be in the low 80s.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

We will stay dry overall, with only a slight chance of a passing shower.

Anyone headed to the coast will need to use extra caution due to the high risk of rip currents.

Read: Universal announces opening date for new Epic Universe theme park

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group