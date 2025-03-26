Gunman at large after woman shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said they are looking for a gunman after a woman was shot to death.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. on West Livingston Street in the Orlo-Vista area.

The victim’s family spoke with Channel 9 and identified her as Takeshia Eads.

The family said she was a beloved mother and grandmother who would do anything for anyone.

Her mom said she was an active member of her church and the heart of her family.

She leaves behind four children and five grandchildren, all now trying to make sense of this unimaginable loss.

Deputies said they are investigating the shooting as a domestic-related incident.

Law enforcement officials said they were searching for the suspected killer, but they did not identify the person.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

