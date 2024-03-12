ORLANDO, Fla. — The nice and warm weather pattern continues Tuesday in Central Florida.

After a cool start to the morning, our area will be warmer on Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

We are forecast to warm up each day this week gradually.

Watch: NASA, SpaceX Crew-7 successfully splashes down off Florida’s coast

Our highs should be near 90 degrees by the weekend.

Rain chances will also remain low for the week.

Read: Powerball: No winner as jackpot rises to $559 million

We will have a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and again on Monday.

The warm and dry conditions also help to keep pollen levels elevated in our area.

Sunny and warmer Tuesday as pollen levels remain high in Central Florida

Oak, grass and bayberry pollen levels are all high in Central Florida.

Read: Verse Orlando moves pop-up experience to Dezerland Park

Visitors to the coast will also need to use caution with a high risk of rip currents.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group