SunRail announces free rides to see Orlando Magic play-in game

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, April 15, Orlando Magic fans can once again ride SunRail for free to support their team as they face the Atlanta Hawks in a crucial game for Eastern Conference Playoff contention.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kia Center. Fans can ride SunRail for free by presenting their printed or digital gameday ticket to the conductors.

The Orlando Magic will offer an extra southbound train leaving Church Street Station at 11:06 p.m. From the Church Street SunRail Station, the Kia Center is only a 4-minute walk away.

To view the complete train schedule, visit www.SunRail.com.

