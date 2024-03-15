SunRail commuter train ridership on the rise; read why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

SunRail’s ridership so far during the current fiscal year, which runs from July 2023 to June 2024, has seen a 100,000-plus difference compared to last year.

From July 2023 to February 2024, the train has had 730,675 riders, compared to 619,263 through the same period during the prior fiscal year. SunRail drew more than 1 million riders during fiscal 2023 for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a number of people began working remotely.

FDOT District Five Public Information Director Cindi Lane told Orlando Business Journal the ridership to start the calendar year has been up 12% over 2023. Successful marketing partnerships have been part of the growth for the company, as it looks to draw leisure riders in addition to commuters.

