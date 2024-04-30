SunRail to conduct required emergency response drill ahead of DeLand station opening

DELAND, Fla. — Lake Beresford Park in DeLand will be closed to the public Wednesday morning while SunRail conducts a full-scale emergency response drill there.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The exercise is a requirement of the Federal Transit Administration and Federal Railroad Administration ahead of the opening of the new SunRail DeLand station to test emergency response capabilities.

Officials broke ground on the Phase 2 Northern Extension last year. It will extend SunRail service by adding 12.2 miles from the DeBary station up to DeLand.

READ: This Central Florida airport is 2nd-worst in the U.S. for flight delays, study says

The expansion is expected to be open by the summer.

Before that can happen, local agencies will have to test their disaster response readiness with regard to SunRail service.

Multiple agencies are participating, including the Florida Department of Transportation, Volusia County Emergency Management, Votran, and local police and fire departments.

READ: How SunRail-Disney Springs connection would work

Lake Beresford Park, at 2100 Fatio Road, and its parking lot will be closed to the public Wednesday before and during the exercise and will reopen once everyone involved has left the area.

As part of the exercise, a SunRail train will be stopped along the railroad tracks near the park.

Votran buses will also be used to support the drill.

READ: AdventHealth Apopka opens new floor for more patients

Residents and businesses in the area should be aware that they may hear emergency vehicle sirens and see law enforcement and fire rescue activity throughout the day. Emergency responders may begin arriving as early as 9 a.m.

FDOT will post signs to help spread awareness of the exercise.

See a map of the area below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group