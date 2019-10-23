0 SunRail missed collecting full fares from some riders for years, leaders will not say how much

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida commuter train SunRail has been missing out on big money.

Passengers tap their Suncard when they get on, but no one is making sure they tap when they get off.

Now the state says it has lost money for five years because of it.

State officials said they “will not speculate” when asked just how much money has been lost because of the gap in the ticketing system.

Jeffery Morris has been riding SunRail since day one and he believed something was wrong with the ticketing system.

“When you try to use a broken system to enforce fares it's not fair to the riders,” Morris said.

The "broken system" Morris is referring to, is how the state collects its money.

It can't charge the full amount for the ride, unless riders tap on their card at terminals where they get on and where they get off.

But some riders aren't doing that.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is new to the SunRail board, and he wasn't happy to hear that, especially since local governments are soon going to be the ones paying for everything, once the state gives SunRail up in 2021.

“Certainly, we want to make sure we know what it is that we are taking over and what those true costs and revenues are,” Demings said.

So how is the state going to collect more of the money they think they missed out on?

Starting next month, SunRail will start charging riders the maximum fare of $5 for a one-way ticket if they don't tap on or off.

The state is holding the next SunRail meeting on Halloween.

