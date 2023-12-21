SunRail offering free rides this holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ride the SunRail for free this weekend.

With plenty of events happening around Downtown Orlando this holiday weekend Sunrail is running a special service on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Sponsored by the Orlando Downtown Development Board guest can ride free and save on parking for holiday events in Downtown Orlando.

Some of the events include:

Holiday Drone Show, Merry Market, and the Wonderland Christmas Tree Show at Lake Eola

Orlando Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando Shakes Presents: A Christmas Carol

For the full schedule and list of events, please click here or visit www.SunRail.com.

Sunrail wants to remined ride to be careful around trains, railroad crossings, and while at station platforms.

