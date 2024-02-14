SunRail service back on track after train collides with car in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail service is running smoothly again, after a train hit a car Tuesday night in Seminole County.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Monroe Road and Orange Boulevard in Sanford.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the collision.

All SunRail trains are back on schedule and service has concluded for the night. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thanks for riding! — SunRail (@RideSunRail) February 14, 2024

Sanford police said two people in the car got out in time.

A man and woman were driving and for some reason, became stopped on the railroad tracks.

Obvious damage was visible to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Channel 9 is reaching out to Sanford police in an effort to learn more about what led to the incident.

