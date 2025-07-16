“Superman” movie sparks 513% surge in dog adoption searches

ORLANDO , Fla. — According to data from the dog training app Woofz, Google searches for ‘adopt a dog near me’ increased by 513% after the release of the movie ‘Superman.’

The release of ‘Superman’ has led to a notable rise in dog adoption interest, with searches for ‘rescue dog adoption near me’ increasing by 163%.

The character Krypto in ‘Superman’ is inspired by director James Gunn’s rescue dog, Ozu. Gunn adopted Ozu during the film’s development, and the training challenges he encountered with Ozu contributed to shaping Krypto’s character.

Woofz’s data also indicates a 31% increase in searches for ‘adopt a puppy’.

Additionally, searches for ‘adopt a schnauzer’ surged by 299%, likely because Krypto is shown as a mix of a Terrier mutt and a Schnauzer.

