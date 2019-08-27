Surfer suffers bites to hand, leg after landing on shark in New Smyrna Beach, lifeguards say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer in New Smyrna Beach caught more than waves Tuesday after he landed on and was bitten by a 6-foot shark, according to Volusia County lifeguards.
Officials said Donald Walsh, 40, was bitten near 2800 North the Beach just before noon, lifeguards said.
He was bitten on the left hand and leg after he caught a wave, jumped off his board and landed on the shark in waist deep water, officials said.
Walsh was treated on the beach for the bites and refused transportation to the hospital.
