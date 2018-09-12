Surfers find 23 bales of marijuana in Ormond-by-the-Sea

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It was supposed to be a relaxing day on the beach in Ormond-by-the-Sea for Danny Davis and his family but instead, an unexpected surprise washed ashore—23 bales of marijuana.
“I've seen a lot of things wash up in the six or seven years I've been down here, but never seen anything like that,” Davis said.
Two surfers came across the bales of pot
Each package was individually wrapped with some markings on the packing.
Witnesses said two surfers spotted the packages of drugs in the water and brought them back to shore shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Davis said the surfers called 911 when they realized what they had found.
“We saw two police officers loading what looked like a 50-pound satchel of marijuana that two surfers, from what we understand, two surfers found in the ocean,” Davis said.
Beach Safety officers said strong currents from the storms will wash up oddities on the beach from time to time.
It’s unclear where the drugs came from.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}