Surf’s up! A local dog surfing competition will take place this summer

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition will return to Flagler Beach for the third year.
The dog surfing competition will happen on June 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be held adjacent to the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier South 5th Street A1A.
Canines of all breeds and sizes and owners are invited to compete in the event.
The competition raises money for local charities.
The surfing competition will feature a variety of activities, including:
- Dog Surfing Contest--$20 donation
- Large dog competition
- Small dog competition
- Tandem competition (owners and dogs surfing together)
- Dog Costume Contest--$10 donation
- Dog Open-Surf Session
- Dog Kissing Booth
- Vendor Booths
