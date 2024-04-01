Local

Surf’s up! A local dog surfing competition will take place this summer

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

The Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition (Chris Pamatian/Hang 8 Dog Surfing)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition will return to Flagler Beach for the third year.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition will return to Flagler Beach for the third year.

The dog surfing competition will happen on June 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read: 1 local neighborhood makes ‘Best Places to Live in America’ list

It will be held adjacent to the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier South 5th Street A1A.

Canines of all breeds and sizes and owners are invited to compete in the event.

Read: April Fools: See how Central Florida pulled pranks on residents

The competition raises money for local charities.

The surfing competition will feature a variety of activities, including:

  • Dog Surfing Contest--$20 donation
  • Large dog competition
  • Small dog competition
  • Tandem competition (owners and dogs surfing together)
  • Dog Costume Contest--$10 donation
  • Dog Open-Surf Session
  • Dog Kissing Booth
  • Vendor Booths

Click here for more information about the dog surfing competition.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Most Read