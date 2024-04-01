Surf’s up! A local dog surfing competition will take place this summer

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition will return to Flagler Beach for the third year.

The Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition will return to Flagler Beach for the third year.

The dog surfing competition will happen on June 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read: 1 local neighborhood makes ‘Best Places to Live in America’ list

It will be held adjacent to the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier South 5th Street A1A.

Canines of all breeds and sizes and owners are invited to compete in the event.

Read: April Fools: See how Central Florida pulled pranks on residents

The competition raises money for local charities.

The surfing competition will feature a variety of activities, including:

Dog Surfing Contest--$20 donation

Large dog competition

Small dog competition

Tandem competition (owners and dogs surfing together)

Dog Costume Contest--$10 donation

Dog Open-Surf Session

Dog Kissing Booth

Vendor Booths

Click here for more information about the dog surfing competition.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group