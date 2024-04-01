1 local neighborhood makes ‘Best Places to Live in America’ list

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando is home to one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report by Niche.

Niche — which provides rankings and reviews on schools, colleges and neighborhoods — released its 10th Annual Best Places to Live in America Rankings on March 26 and had Orlando’s Audubon Park neighborhood at No. 22.

A report card for the neighborhood on Orlando’s northeast side gives it an A grade for its public schools, housing, nightlife, diversity and for being good for families.

