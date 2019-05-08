Surveillance captures registered sex offender allegedly performing lewd act on UCF's campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is once again behind bars after police said surveillance video captured him performing a sexual act on himself on the campus of University of Central Florida.
A woman said she was walking to her car Tuesday when she reported seeing 25-year-old Malik Gaither with his pants down. The woman said she got inside her vehicle and saw Gaither was performing a lewd act on himself while facing her.
The woman contacted police, who later tracked down Gaither on campus.
Gaither is a registered sex offender who was accused of performing a sexual act in the parking lot of an Orlando Target in April and also doing the same thing outside a Walmart in December.
"I mean it's scary to think of, I guess," said student Raelynn Vijue. "Anyone can come on campus at any time and do whatever they want."
UCF police said Gaither had no ties to the university and said he told officers he was on campus to donate plasma.
Officials said the backpack he's seen wearing in surveillance is one he stole from someone on campus.
He faces three preliminary charges, including exposure of sexual organs.
