Surveillance shows 65-year-old woman abusing toddlers at Ormond Beach day care, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County woman is facing child abuse charges after police said she was caught on surveillance camera tossing around children at a day care.
Police said 65-year-old Katherine Weitz was abusing toddlers she was supposed to be taking care of at Dream City Academy in Ormond Beach.
Related Headlines
"There was shaking (and) a couple of kids being smacked during nap time," said Keith Walker of the Ormond Beach Police Department. "Some of the kids, she palmed the back of their heads with her hands and pushed them face forward in their cots."
Police said the office manager heard the kids crying and later checked the surveillance footage and saw the alleged abuse.
Officials said it was only Weitz's third day on the job as a full-time employee.
Parents were outraged when they learned of the incident.
Police said Weitz told them that she woke up with a headache and thought about calling in sick, but instead went to work where she had no patience with the children.
"We found over 30 incidents that could be considered child abuse to at least four different children," Walker said.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}