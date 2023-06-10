Survey shows why people choose to visit Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is known for its theme parks and sandy beaches.

The University of Florida surveyed over 1,500 people to discover why tourists flock to the Sunshine State every year.

Half of the people surveyed were Floridians, and the other half were non-Floridians, including Texas, California and New York.

People voted the top three destinations as Orlando, Miami and the beaches.

Most people said they liked Florida best because of Walt Disney World, and state officials should improve prices, crowds and traffic.

The travel survey also evaluated the information people used when planning and booking a trip to Florida and their decision-making.

Forty percent said social media plays a role in their vacation destination, 18% said TV programs and 14% said travel news websites.

Local and non-Florida visitors said tourism, scenery, prices, culture and hospitality were travel factors.

