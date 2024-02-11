Suspect arrested after a shooting at an Orlando complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a suspect was arrested following an early morning shooting at a condo complex.

According to the police department, law enforcement responded to the Grove Park Condominiums on Curry Ford Road.

On arrival, police said they found a person who was shot.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The Orlando Police Department has arrested a suspect for the shooting.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

