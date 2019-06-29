Man flees traffic stop on I-4, spurs heavy police presence, search near Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement officers are searching Lake Mary by land and air after a man deputies fear could be dangerous fled a traffic stop on I-4 on Saturday morning, Seminole County deputies said.
Bob Kealing, with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, said the man was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-4 near County Road 46A around 9:40 a.m. before fleeing on foot.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Kealing said he may be dangerous, which is why authorities have shut down roads and launched a helicopter search.
The Sheriff's Office tweeted before 1 p.m. urging community members to avoid the area of CR-46A, Heathrow and Sanford as the search continues.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates from the scene.
*Due to an increased multi-agency law enforcement presence in the area, we encourage the community to avoid this particular area if possible.*— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 29, 2019
#BREAKING- @SeminoleSO is looking for a person who left a traffic stop they say could be dangerous. @jfernandezwftv is on scene—> pic.twitter.com/A9dAqclmp3— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) June 29, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}