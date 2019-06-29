  • Man flees traffic stop on I-4, spurs heavy police presence, search near Lake Mary

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement officers are searching Lake Mary by land and air after a man deputies fear could be dangerous fled a traffic stop on I-4 on Saturday morning, Seminole County deputies said.

    Bob Kealing, with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, said the man was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-4 near County Road 46A around 9:40 a.m. before fleeing on foot.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Kealing said he may be dangerous, which is why authorities have shut down roads and launched a helicopter search.

    The Sheriff's Office tweeted before 1 p.m. urging community members to avoid the area of CR-46A, Heathrow and Sanford as the search continues.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates from the scene.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories